Jadavpur University Rejects UGC's Cow Science Exam

Kolkata: Jadavpur University has straight off rejected the proposal of conducting a "Cow Science" examination as given by the UGC recently.

The University authority and teachers are of the view that the University has always upheld a scientific form of education since its inception. Holding this examination will be a compromise with its eternal philosophy. At a time when COVID 19 has gripped the nation and most universities are suffering from a lack of funds, teachers feel that research should have been conducted in scientific disciplines well funded by the government; instead, the current exam tries to push a particular unscientific philosophy on the current generation of students.

Examples of unscientific data cited in the Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog (the organizing body) study material for the exam -

1. The study material mentions that people who had cow dung put on their walls remained unaffected in the Bhopal Gas tragedy.

2. The study material mentions that a particular place where cows have been killed continuously for some years are more prone to earthquakes.

Though about 5 lakh students across many prestigious universities are gearing up for this exam, the Jadavpur Fraternity would appeal to other colleges and UGC to rethink the unscientific direction this examination will give to the education system of the country.