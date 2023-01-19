Jacqueline Fernandez Sensational Comments on Conman Sukesh Chandrasekar

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez who has been embroiled in a money laundering case involving conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar has told a Delhi court that jailed conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar had played with her emotions and made her life hell.

Fernandez, who was named in the chargesheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate in Rs 200 crore extortion and money laundering case involving Chandrashekhar, recently appeared before Delhi’s Patiala House Court to record her statement.

The actress said in her statement, "Sukesh Chandrashekhar misled me, ruined my career and my livelihood. He identified himself as the head of Sun TV and claimed J Jayalalithaa, the former chief minister of Tamil Nadu, was his aunt, “ she said. Jacqueline also admitted to receiving gifts from Sukesh Chandrashekhar. "Sukesh Chandrashekhar misled me, ruined my career and my livelihood," she said in her statement, Times Now reported.

The actress also made an allegation about Chandrashekhar's aide Pinky Irani who introduced the conman to Jacqueline as a "government official. Sukesh Chandrashekhar had allegedly promised an amount of at least Rs 10 crore (100 million) to his aide Pinky Irani to befriend actor Jacqueline Fernandez, investigators probing.

She was tasked with befriending her and bringing her into his contact, by making her believe that he is a businessman. As they had other actresses on target, different amount was promised to Irani for each of them. We have managed to trace bank transactions of Rs 80 lakh so far.

Actor Nora Fatehi, who recently turned witness in the case against Sukesh Chandrashekhar, also recorded her statement in the Delhi court this week. In her statement, she alleged that the conman promised her a big house and a luxurious lifestyle if she agreed to be his girlfriend.

She came to know that Sukesh Chandrashekhar was a conman after being summoned by the ED in the case. Nora also stated that Pinky Irani told her cousin that many actresses are dying to be taken care of by Chandrashekhar and Jacqueline Fernandez was waiting in line for his offer. (With inputs from Times Now, News 18 )

