ITR Filing 2022: Deadline To File ITR Ends On July 31

The last date to file Income Tax Returns (ITR) for the financial year 2021-22 is July 31. Those who have missed the due date can still file their ITR by December 31st but they have to pay interest on the tax due.

Any delay beyond July 31 can attract interest on the tax due, as per Section 234A of the Income Tax Act of 1961. The late fee for the taxpayers whose annual income is up to Rs 5 lakh is Rs 1,000. If the annual income is more than Rs 5 lakh then the late fine is Rs 5,000.

Many taxpayers faced problems in the recent weeks in filing ITR and have been demanding to extend the ITR due date.

The hashtag, #Extend_Due_Dates_Immediately is trending on Twitter. Here are the netizen's reactions.

I hope and wish for an Extention for those CA firms who are still struggling to file the returns. #Extend_Due_Dates_Immediately #ITRFiling pic.twitter.com/fAkn9m8wdn — Karan Khatri 🇮🇳 (@karukhatri32) July 30, 2022

Dear professionals #RETWEEET 🙋if you have not filed your own ITR till now !#Extend_Due_Dates_Immediately #ITRFiling — CA.Vishal Thappa 🇮🇳 (@CA_THAPPA) July 29, 2022

Unable to reset password as Aadhaar OTP not yet received trying for past 3 hrs ... How can we file the return???#Extend_Due_Dates_Immediately#incometaxportal #incometaxindia pic.twitter.com/waTkEGSo4u — Thirumalarselvi (@Ktmselvi) July 31, 2022