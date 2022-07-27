ITBP Troops Wave Tricolour at 12,000 Ft in Ladakh to Share Har Ghar Tiranga Message

Leh (Ladakh) : Taking part in 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebrations, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel waved the national flag at 12,000 feet in Ladakh on Wednesday. In order to make the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign successful, they urged all citizens to hoist the flag at their homes from August 13 to 15 to mark the 75th year of Independence.

It is pertinent to mention that 'Har Ghar Tiranga' is a campaign under the Ministry of Culture to mark the 75th year of India's independence. The idea behind the initiative is to invoke the feeling of patriotism in the hearts of the people and to promote awareness about the Indian National Flag.

Earlier, taking to Twitter on July 22, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had urged people to strengthen the Har Ghar Tiranga movement.

“This year, when we are marking Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, let us strengthen the Har Ghar Tiranga Movement. Hoist the Tricolour or display it in your homes between 13th and 15th August. This movement will deepen our connect with the national flag,” he said.

The Ministry of Culture is Nodal Agency for the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign and the Ministry will seek help from State Governments to mobilise all resources, housing, and urban development departments and local bodies including municipal bodies and Panchayati Raj institutions for furthering the goals of the campaign.

Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav is a series of events to be organised by the Government of India to commemorate the 75th Anniversary of India's Independence. Government of India launched Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, 75 weeks before 15 August 2022 and it will continue till 15 August 2023.

