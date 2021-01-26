ITBP Personnel Celebrate Republic Day At -25 Degree Celsius

The soldiers of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) are celebrating the Republic Day at the banks of Pangong Tso lake in Ladakh. The official Twitter handle of ITBP shared a few photos of Jawans celebrating Republic day.

Here is the video of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) jawan Arjun Kheriyal singing a song.

Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) men and women with national flag at Ladakh heights celebrating Republic Day 2021 at 17,000 feet. Temperature is minus 25 degree Celsius. Here is the video.