ITBP Personnel Celebrate Republic Day At -25 Degree Celsius

Jan 26, 2021, 11:14 IST
- Sakshi Post

The soldiers of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) are celebrating the Republic Day at the banks of Pangong Tso lake in Ladakh. The official Twitter handle of ITBP  shared a few photos of Jawans celebrating Republic day.

Here is the video of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) jawan Arjun Kheriyal singing a song.

Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) men and women with national flag at Ladakh heights celebrating Republic Day 2021 at 17,000 feet. Temperature is minus 25 degree Celsius. Here is the video.

Advertisement
Back to Top