ITBP Personnel Celebrate Republic Day At -25 Degree Celsius
The soldiers of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) are celebrating the Republic Day at the banks of Pangong Tso lake in Ladakh. The official Twitter handle of ITBP shared a few photos of Jawans celebrating Republic day.
ITBP personnel celebrating #RepublicDay2021 in different areas of Ladakh in sub zero temperatures. #Himveers#RepublicDayIndia #RepublicDay pic.twitter.com/nhLfbkt9aG
— ITBP (@ITBP_official) January 26, 2021
Here is the video of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) jawan Arjun Kheriyal singing a song.
संदेशे आते हैं...
Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) jawan Arjun Kheriyal sings on #RepublicDay2021 #RepublicDay #RepublicDayIndia#Himveers pic.twitter.com/psRZ6ZuA9I
— ITBP (@ITBP_official) January 26, 2021
Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) men and women with national flag at Ladakh heights celebrating Republic Day 2021 at 17,000 feet. Temperature is minus 25 degree Celsius. Here is the video.
भारत माता की जय !
वन्दे मातरम...
Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) men and women with national flag at Ladakh heights celebrating #Republic Day 2021 at 17,000 feet. Temperature is minus 25 degree Celsius.#RepublicDay2021 #RepublicDay #RepublicDayIndia pic.twitter.com/dCw5HoE6FR
— ITBP (@ITBP_official) January 26, 2021