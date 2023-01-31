Italian Woman Strips and Thrashes Vistara Flight Crew

Mumbai Police arrested an Italian lady for reportedly creating a nuisance on a Vistara aircraft from Abu Dhabi to Mumbai. According to reports, Paola Perruccio (45), who was travelling in economy class, attacked one cabin staff member and spit on another after insisting on seating in business class. According to reports, she also undressed half and walked down the aisle semi-naked.

According to a complaint submitted by a Vistara cabin crew member, the event occurred shortly after the flight took off from Abu Dhabi at 2:03 a.m. IST on Monday, January 30.

"At approximately 2.30 am, the woman, who was sitting in the economy class, abruptly got up, hurried to the business class, and grabbed a seat there. "Two members of the cabin crew approached her and asked if she needed assistance. When the flyer didn't react, they asked her to return to her allotted seat. She began yelling at them and making hostile gestures at this time, prompting the crew to assume she was abusing them," a Mumbai Police officer told the Hindustan Times.

According to the police complaint, when the crew tried to stop the woman from misbehaving, she reportedly slapped one of them and spit on another. Other crew members had raced to assist their colleagues by this time. Soon later, the woman began to remove her clothes. Much to the chagrin of the crew and other passengers, the woman began going up and down the aisle, removing her clothes. The ruckus lasted quite some time before the woman could be subdued and detained," the officer stated.

After arrival in Mumbai, Vistara workers turned the woman over to airport security.

