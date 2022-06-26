New Delhi: Actor R Madhavan is being mercilessly trolled by the netizens for his comments on the Mars mission of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

At a promotional event for his upcoming film “Rocketry: The Nambi Effect” in Chennai last week, in which he also plays the lead role, Madhavan had said the 'panchang' has a celestial map of calculations on the positions of planets, how their gravitational forces act, its effects, the solar flares, etc. which was used while working towards inserting the Mars Orbiter Spacecraft into orbit in 2014. A video from the event went viral on social media over the weekend with many users calling out the actor,

Sharing the video, Carnatic musician TM Krishna had added, “Disappointed that ISRO has not published this vital information on their website. Time to also consider a Mars Panchangam!”

Disappointed that @isro has not published this vital information on their website https://t.co/LgCkFEsZNQ

Time to also consider a Mars Panchangam! https://t.co/VsD0xmswR9 — T M Krishna (@tmkrishna) June 23, 2022

Translations of his comments provided by TM Krishna read: "Indian rockets did not have the 3 engines (solid, liquid and cryogenic) that helps western rockets propel themselves into Mars' orbit. Since India lacked this... used information in the Panchang".

Since then Madhavan has found himself in the centre of a social media storm. A social media user said it was unfortunate to see Madhavan “officially become a WhatsApp uncle from a chocolate boy (sic)”.

R.Madhavan has officially become a whatsapp uncle from a chocolate boy. — sini 🦋 (@siniya_says) June 23, 2022

“Science is not everyone’s cup of tea. It’s ok not to know Science. But it’s better to keep your…mouth shut when you’ve no idea as to how things actually work; instead of quoting some WhatsApp stuff and making a mockery of yourself,” wrote one user.

While another user brough Bollywood actor Akhsay Kumar in the conversation saying, “So Madhavan is the Akshay Kumar of south with an accent and proficiency in Tamil.”

So Madhavan is the Akshay Kumar of south with an accent and proficiency in Tamil. — UrbanShrink (@UrbanShrink) June 25, 2022

After facing severe criticism for his remarks that ISRO used the Panchangam (Hindu Calendar) to successfully launch the PSLV C-25 rocket to Mars, the 3 Idiots actor has issued a clarification admitting that it was ignorant of him to refer to the almanac as the Panchangam.

He wrote in a tweet, “I deserve this for calling the Almanac the “Panchang” in Tamil. Very ignorant of me. Though this cannot take away for the fact that what was achieved with just 2 engines by us in the Mars Mission. A record by itself. @NambiNOfficial Vikas engine is a rockstar.”

🙏🙏I deserve this for calling the Almanac the “Panchang” in tamil. Very ignorant of me.🙈🙈🙈🤗🚀❤️Though this cannot take away for the fact that what was achieved with just 2 engines by us in the Mars Mission.A record by itself. @NambiNOfficial Vikas engine is a rockstar. 🚀❤️ https://t.co/CsLloHPOwN — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) June 26, 2022

R Madhavan's directorial debut ‘Rocketry: The Nambi Effect,’ is set to release worldwide on July 1. The movie captures the spy scandal that changed Nambi Narayanan's life forever, and tries to unravel the truth behind it all.

