IT Raids On BBC Delhi Office

NEW DELHI: The Income Tax department is said to be conducting raids at the at BBC's Delhi office, sources stated on Tuesday.

The BBC’s office is located at Kasturba Gandhi Marg and as per reports in Zee News a team of 60-70 members of the IT department is currently carrying out ‘survey operations’ at the BBC Office. The employees and journalists have been asked to not use their phones. Reports also suggest that the Mumbai BBC office also was being checked by IT sleuths.

The survey was stated to be conducted over allegations of international taxation and transfer pricing irregularities involving the BBC as per TV news reports. The BBC has been in the news over the two-part documentary series, “India: The Modi Question”, which was taken down from public platforms last month. A petition was also filed in the Supreme Court seeking a ban on BBC in the country which was dismissed by a bench.

Further details are awaited.