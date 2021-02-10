How To Correct Voter ID Card Details?

There is nothing special to say about the voter card. Those over 18 years can get a voter card. Like the Aadhaar card and PAN card, the voter card is one of the key documents.

However, the details on the voter card can sometimes be inaccurate. If there are any mistakes in the details like name or address in your voter card you can easily correct them from home. The work can be completed online.

Steps to update your Voter Card details:

First, you need to go to the Election Commission website. You must register with your name and details. If you are already registered, you need to log in with the username and password. Then you will see an option called 'Correction in Personal Details' on the left-hand side. It can be said that this is the third option. Now you need to select details like your state, district, constituency and correct your details. Name, address, photo can be changed. Proof documents, however, need to be uploaded. Then you will receive a reference number. With the help of this, you can know your status.

Also Read: AP Panchayat Elections 2021: All You Need to Know On How to Cast Your Vote