IT Dept Officials Use Clothes Iron to Dry 1 Crore Cash Found In Water Tank

The Income Tax sleuths conducted a raid on Madhya Pradesh-based businessman Shankar Rai and his family on Thursday. The officials recovered unaccounted cash worth more than Rs. 8 crore. They also conducted searches at ten more places owned by the Shankar Rai family in the Damoh district of Madhya Pradesh. Around Rs. 1 crore was stashed in a bag and put inside a water tank. The officials used a hairdryer and clothes iron to dry the wet notes that have been recovered from the underground water tank. Video of officials drying the wet currency notes using hair dryer went viral. Here is the video, just give a look at it.

Cash was stashed in an underground tank, hair dryers and clothes iron were used by IT dept sleuths to dry up the cash @ndtv @ndtvindia pic.twitter.com/gKq1lXS3km — Anurag Dwary (@Anurag_Dwary) January 8, 2022

The IT officials also seized jewellery worth, Rs. 5 crore. "The Income Tax Department has seized Rs. 8 crore in cash from the Rai family which also included a bag containing Rs. 1 crore in cash stuffed in a water container. Besides, three kilograms of gold was also confiscated," said Munmun Sharma, Joint Commissioner of Income Tax Department, Jabalpur, who headed the tax raid.

The Rai family comprises four brothers, Shankar Rai, Kamal Rai, Raju Rai and Sanjay Rai. The family owns stakes in many businesses, including liquor trade, hotels, and transport. Shankar Rai was the former chairman of Damoh Nagar Palika, brother Kamal Rai was the ex-chairman of the same municipality.

