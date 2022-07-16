Issues Like Aimless Arrests, Prolonged Incarceration Need Urgent Attention: CJI Ramana

Jaipur: Chief Justice of India NV Ramana on Saturday said issues like ‘hasty and indiscriminate arrests’ and ‘prolonged incarceration of under trials’ need urgent attention as the process for the seeker in India’s criminal justice system is a ‘punishment.’

Speaking at an event organised at the Rajasthan Assembly by the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA), in which Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju was also present, without specifying any case, Ramana described the process in India's criminal justice system ‘punishment’.

“The challenges are huge. In our criminal justice system, the process is the punishment. From hasty, indiscriminate arrests, to difficulty in obtaining bail, the process leading to the prolonged incarceration of under trials needs urgent attention," he said in his address

It is pertinent to note that in recent weeks questions were raised over the arrest of Mohammad Zubair, a fact-checking journalist of Alt-News by the Delhi police. Zubair was arrested over a 2018 tweet which was termed objectionable by certain Hindu outfits and filed a case against the journalist.

Recently, the Supreme Court asked the Centre to consider framing a 'Bail Act' to streamline the early release of prisoners and Chief Justice's comments underline it.

NV Ramana expressed concern over the diminishing mutual respect between the government and the opposition. He also said political opposition is translating into hostility which is not a sign of a healthy democracy.

“Political opposition should not translate into hostility, which we have been sadly witnessing these days. These are not signs of a healthy democracy," Chief Justice of India N V Ramana said.

