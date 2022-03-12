ISRO Young Scientist Program Registration Begins For Class XI Students

ISRO Young Scientist Program: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is putting on a unique programme for schoolchildren called "Yuva VIgyani KAryakram" (YUVIKA) or "Young Scientist Programme" to teach young pupils about space technology, science, and applications, particularly in rural areas.

The initiative intends to choose 150 kids from throughout the country who are in Class 11 as of March 1, 2022, and attend a school in India's territory.

Also Read: Move Over Hijab, This School Has Banned Ponytail for Girls

The application period for the programme began on March 10 and will close on April 10 at 4 p.m. On April 20, the provisional selection list for YUVIKA – 2022 will be announced. Candidates who are interested and qualified can apply online at isro.gov.in.

Participants will be chosen based on several factors, including grades in Class 8 and participation in science fairs (school, district, state, and national level) organised by the school, district, state, or central government authority in the previous three years.

According to the Bengaluru-based space agency, the programme aims to raise awareness about developing trends in science and technology among young people, who are the "future building blocks of our nation."

The programme is also expected to encourage more students to pursue professions and research in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM), according to the statement.

From May 16 through May 28, the YUVIKA-2022 residential programme will take place. Talks, experience sharing by famous scientists, experimental demonstrations, facility and lab visits, special sessions for expert discussions, and practical and feedback sessions will all be on the agenda.

The five ISRO centres where the programme will be held are Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC), Thiruvananthapuram; U R Rao Satellite Centre (URSC), Bengaluru; Space Application Centre (SAC), Ahmedabad; National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC), Hyderabad; and North-East Space Application Centre (NE-SAC), Shillong.