ISRO Successfully Completes Joint Hypersonic Vehicle Test 

India joined a hypersonic vehicle elite club with the successful test flight of hypersonic vehicles along with the Headquarters, Integrated Defence Staff (HQ IDS) on Friday, according to a statement by Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

According to the space agency, the trials achieved all predetermined targets and demonstrated hypersonic vehicle capability. Till now, Russia, China, and the US boasted of sophisticated technology.

“@ISRO and JSIIC @HQ_IDS have jointly conducted Hypersonic vehicle trials. The trials achieved all required parameters and demonstrated Hypersonic vehicle capability,” ISRO tweeted.

What is a hypersonic vehicle?

Any airplane, missile, or spacecraft can be a hypersonic vehicle if it can travel at least 4 times faster than the speed-of-sound, or greater than Mach 4.

As per reports, it may take 3 to 4 years for the Indian researchers to develop a hypersonic cruise vehicle and to make it fully operational.

