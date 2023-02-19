ISRO’s Moon Lander Chandrayaan-3 Clears Vital Tests Successfully

Bengaluru: The Chandrayaan-3 lander has successfully completed the EMI/EMC (Electro - Magnetic Interference/ Electro-Magnetic Compatibility), ISRO announced on Sunday.

The crucial test which would boost India’s Chandrayaan mission was conducted between January 31 and February 2 at UR Rao Satellite Centre in Bengaluru.

“This test is a major milestone in the realisation of the satellites,” ISRO said in a statement.

EMI-EMC test is conducted for satellite missions to ensure the functionality of the satellite subsystems in the space environment and their compatibility with the expected electromagnetic levels, according to the space agency.

Chandrayaan-3 interplanetary mission has three major modules: the Propulsion module, Lander module, and Rover.

“The mission's complexity calls for establishing radio-frequency (RF) communication links between the modules,” ISRO added.

