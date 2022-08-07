ISRO Launches India's Maiden SSLV-D1/EOS-02 Mission

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on August 7 successfully launched India's maiden Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV) carrying an earth observation satellite EOS-02 and a student satellite AzaadiSAT. The rocket lifted off at 9.18 am from the first launch pad at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SHAR) in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh. SSLV's all stages performed as expected, but suffered data loss at terminal phase of the mission, says ISRO Chief Somanath.

The 120-tonne SSLV, is a solid stage rocket measuring 34 metre in height and two metre in diameter. The SSLV is capable of launching mini, micro or nanosatellites weighing 10 to 500kg mass to 500km planar orbit. SSLV is a three-stage vehicle.

Important Features of SSLV:

Low Cost

Low turnaround time

Flexibility in accommodating multiple satellites

Launch on demand feasibility

Minimal launch infrastructure requirements