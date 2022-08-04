The Indian Space Agency has invited citizens to witness the launch from its Launch View Gallery at Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) on Sunday. Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will launch its Small Satellite Launch Vehicle SSLV-D1/EOS-02 Mission on Sunday, August 7, 2022, at 9:18 am (IST).

The SSLV has been developed to cater the launch of up to 500 kg satellites to Low Earth Orbits on ‘launch-on-demand’ basis. The maiden flight of SSLV-D1/EOS-02 Mission will take place this Sunday. SSLV will ferry Earth Observation Satellite-2 (EOS-2) and a co-passenger satellite AzaadiSAT, into a Low Earth Orbit.

EOS-02 is an earth observation satellite designed and realised by ISRO. It is equipped with an infrared camera with six metre resolution, and a micro satellite. This microsat series satellite offers advanced optical remote sensing operating in infra-red band with high spatial resolution.

AzaadiSAT is a 8U Cubesat weighing around 8 kg. It carries 75 different payloads each weighing around 50 grams and conducting femto-experiments. Girl students from rural regions across the country were provided guidance to build these payloads. The ground system developed by ‘Space Kidz India’ will be utilised for receiving the data from this satellite.