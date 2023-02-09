TIRUPATI: The stage is set for the second developmental flight of Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV) to be launched on Friday from Sriharikota, in the Tirupati district of Andhra Pradesh, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) announced on Wednesday.

The SSLV-D2 be launched at 9:18 am from the first launch pad at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre and attempt to put three satellites into a 450 km circular orbit during its 15-minute flight ISRO said.

The first test flight of SSLV had ended in partial failure on August 9 last, as the rocket failed to inject its satellite payload in their intended orbits.

SSLV caters to the launch of up to 500 kg satellites to low earth orbits on 'launch-on-demand' basis. It provides low-cost access to space, offers low turn-around time and flexibility in accommodating multiple satellites, and demands minimal launch infrastructure. It is configured with three solid propulsion stages and a velocity terminal module. It is a 34 m tall, 2 m diameter vehicle having a lift-off mass of 120 tonnes.

Lab Chairman Armugam Rajarajan will carry out final checks of the rocket launch and start the countdown 7 hours before the launch i.e. at 2.18 am on Friday. The three satellites which will be launched into space are ISRO's EOS-07, US-based firm Antaris' Janus-1 and Chennai-based space start up SpaceKidz's AzaadiSAT-2.

SSLV-D2/EOS-07 Mission: launch is scheduled for Feb 10, 2023, at 09:18 hrs IST from Sriharikota Intended to inject EOS-07, Janus-1 & AzaadiSAT-2 satellites into a 450 km circular orbit Vehicle ready at the launch pad undergoing final phase checks https://t.co/D8lncJqZjc — ISRO (@isro) February 8, 2023

