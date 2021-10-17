Islamnagar: Mobs Force Girl To Take Off Burqa, Held

The video of a mob in Bhopal forcibly removing a girl's burqa has gone popular on social media. The incident occurred in Bhopal's Islamnagar village.

In the video, you can see a girl being harassed by the mob for wearing a burqa. The man kept asking the girl to remove her burqa while the boy along with the girl was trying to handle the situation. All of this was captured in the video which was later sent to police officials.

The girl and her friend were on their way to Islamnagar when they were stopped by a group of individuals who began harassing her. They forced her to remove her burqa. The boy (girl's friend) tried to request but the mob forced her to take off the burqa.

Additional Superintendent of Police Dinesh Kaushal confirmed that two persons have been detained in relation to this incident.

No charges have been added as the victim did not lodge any complaint regarding the incident, shared the police.

You can watch the video here: