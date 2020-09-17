Terror organisation ISIS is the "most active" in 12 Indian states which are Telangana, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir, investigations by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) have revealed.

Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy said in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday (Sep 16) that some instances of individuals from different states, including from southern ones, having joined terror group Islamic State have come to the notice of government agencies.

He said the NIA has registered 17 cases related to the presence of IS in the southern states of Telangana, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. A total of 122 accused have been arrested, Reddy said.

"The IS is using various internet based social media platforms to propagate its ideology. Cyber space is being closely watched in this regard by the agencies concerned and action is taken as per law," he said.

The minister said the government has information on how these people are being funded and whether they are getting any foreign funding to activate their terror activities.

Reddy said the Islamic State, Islamic State of Iraq and Levant, Islamic State of Iraq and Syria, Daish, Islamic State in Khorasan Province (ISKP), ISIS Wilayat Khorasan, Islamic State of Iraq and the Sham-Khorasan (ISIS-K) and all its manifestations have been notified as terrorist organisation and included in the First Schedule to the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 by the central government.

Asked whether the government has any information on how these group members are funded and whether they are getting any foreign funding for terror activities, the Minister replied in the positive. He however, did not explain which country is funding for it.

It may be recalled that in August 2014, the US and Iran started a campaign to conduct airstrikes on ISIS targets in Iraq. Since then, 14 countries in a US-led coalition along with local Kurdish and Arab forces in the area have also executed airstrikes on ISIS in both Iraq and Syria. It has led to the killing of several top ISIS leaders, weakening their grasp on many of their strongholds.