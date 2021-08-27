ISIS Claims Responsibility For Kabul Airport Blast That Killed 72, US Vows Revenge

Four explosions rocked Kabul on Thursday, killing at least 72 people and more than 143 have been injured. On Thursday evening, two back-to-back explosions were reported outside the Kabul airport. Thirteen US soldiers were killed in the Kabul airport attack, including 12 Marines and a Navy doctor. Another 18 service personnel were injured in the Kabul airport attack. According to the reports, the Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the two blasts that took place outside Kabul airport.

GRAPHIC: Video shows the aftermath of #Kabul airport bombing. pic.twitter.com/lzynpxITYO — Ahmer Khan (@ahmermkhan) August 26, 2021

After the first explosion that was reported outside the Kabul airport, the Pentagon issued a statement: "We can confirm that the explosion at the Abbey Gate was the result of a complex attack that resulted in a number of US & civilian casualties. We can also confirm at least one other explosion at or near the Baron Hotel, a short distance from Abbey Gate. We will continue to update."

A suicide bomber from the Islamist militant group said that "managed to reach a large gathering of translators and collaborators with the American army at 'Baran Camp' near Kabul Airport and detonated his explosive belt among them, killing about 72 people and wounding more than 143 others, including Taliban fighters."

Following the explosion at Kabul's Hamid Karzai International Airport, the US Embassy in Kabul issued an alert advising Americans to "avoid travelling to the airport and avoid airport gates." The French embassy, too, issued a warning to its residents to evacuate the area.

According to a White House official, President Joe Biden was briefed on the explosion. When the explosion was initially reported, Biden was in a meeting with security officials regarding the situation in Afghanistan, where the US is in the final steps of ending 20-year war, according to a source familiar with the situation.