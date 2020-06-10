HYDERABAD: Former West Indies skipper Darren Sammy expressed severe anger over being called 'Kalu' by some of the teammates of SunRisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League(IPL). Now, an old post by India pacer Ishant Sharma has resurfaced. In the post, one could see Ishant Sharma, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Darren Sammy and Dale Styne. Ishant captioned the post as, "Me, bhuvi, kaluu and gun sunrisers". Here is the post.

Darren Sammy posted a video on his Instagram, "I have played all over the world and I have been loved by many people, I have embraced all dressing rooms where I have played, so I was listening to Hasan Minhaj talking about how some of the people in his culture describe black people. This does not apply to all people."

He further added that, "I had said I was angry on finding out the meaning and it was degrading, instantly I remembered when I played for SunRisers Hyderabad, I was being called exactly the same word which is degrading to us black people."

He said that, "I will be messaging those people, you guys know who you are. I must admit at that time when I was being called that, I didn't know what it meant, I thought the word meant strong stallion or whatever it is, and I saw no problems because I was ignorant about what it meant. But every time I and Thisara Perera was called with that word, there was laughter at that moment. Me being a team man, I thought teammates are happy, so it must be something funny." Here is the video, check it out.

Earlier, Darren Sammy said that he and Thisara Perera were called "Kalu". He took to his Instagram story and wrote as, "I just learned what that kalu meant when I played for Sunrisers in the IPL. They called me and Perera by that name. I thought it meant strong Stallion. It was something different and I am angry." Sammy, a strong supporter of the anti-racism protests that are currently going on in the United States over the death of George Floyd. Chris Gayle supported Darren Sammy and he tweeted as, "We were not born to be silence." Here is the tweet.