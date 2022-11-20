Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal Welcome Twins

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal welcomed a baby girl, named Aadiya, and a baby boy, Krishna, on November 19, Saturday.

Isha and the babies are doing well, the Ambani and Piramal families said in a joint statement, adding, “We seek your blessings and good wishes for Aadiya, Krishna, Isha and Anand in this most important phase of their life.”

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal got married in December 2018. Isha Ambani, 31, is the daughter of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani and wife Nita Ambani. She currently serves as executive director of Reliance Retail Ventures, while her husband Anand Piramal runs the financial services businesses of the Piramal Group.

