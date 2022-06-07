IRCTC Ups Online Ticket Booking Limit Per User ID on Website and App

Good News for those who want to book more tickets on IRCTC. The Indian Railways has decided to increase the limit of ticket bookings. According to the statement issued by the Ministry of Railways, IRCTC has increased the limit of ticket booking of maximum six tickets in a month to 12 tickets by a user ID which is not Aadhaar linked and has also increased the limit of ticket booking of maximum 12 tickets in a month to 24 tickets by a user ID which is linked to Aadhaar and that one of the rail passengers in the ticket to be booked is verifiable through Aadhaar.

According to the Railway Ministry, currently, a passenger can book a maximum of six tickets in a month online on the IRCTC website or app by a user ID that is not Aadhaar linked and a maximum of 12 tickets in a month online on the IRCTC website or mobile app by a user ID which is Aadhaar linked.

