IRCTC New Rules Every Train Passenger Should Read and Follow

Love travelling by train? Do you think the train journey is the most affordable, safest and hassle-free in India but is miffed with a few inconveniences? Worry not! for we have some good news. All those who can't put up with their loud co-passengers on the train can now breathe a huge sigh of relief.

IRCTC has announced new rules for travellers, who use the train for night travel.

The new rules issued by the Government have been devised for the convenience of passengers who find it hard to sleep on the train because of those making noise. If you don't follow the system's little modifications, you might land in trouble for sure.

The railroad introduced a set of new guidelines last year which include the following:

The Travel Ticket examiner (TTE) cannot check the tickets after 10 pm (invalid for passengers boarding the train after 10 pm), middle berth passengers can sleep in their berth after 10 pm till 6 am and if anyone missed their train, the TTE can allot their seats to others only after an hour or after crossing 2 upcoming stations (whichever is early).

Including all these, now there has come a new rule, i.e., no passenger in your seat, compartment, or coach can talk on the mobile in a loud voice or listen to loud music. The new rule is to ensure the convenience of passengers, especially senior citizens.

Many passengers have encountered situations where they are so tired and travelling by train wanting to rest for a while, but are unable to do so because of the noise created by their co-passengers. And it is not uncommon to see a few even talking on phones so loud or watching shows on phones at full volume.

Keeping all this in mind, the Railways authority has issued new rules. In case passengers don’t obey them. Severe action will be taken against them.

