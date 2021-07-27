IRCTC Jobs: Work From Home and Earn Up to 80,000 Per Month | Here's How to Get Started, Complete Details

New Delhi: Are you looking for a way to enhance your income in 2021? If that's the case, here's some good news for you. By becoming an approved Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) booking agent, you may earn a fixed income of up to Rs 80,000. Here's a step-by-step method for becoming an IRCTC ticket-booking agent.

For the unfamiliar, IRCTC manages Indian Railways' online ticketing, catering, and other services. According to data, internet booking accounts for 55 per cent of all reserved tickets on Indian Railways. As a result, anyone wanting to supplement their income can consider becoming an approved ticket booking agent with IRCTC, where they can earn up to Rs 80,000.

Ticket agents can book various types of tickets, including Tatkal, Waiting List, and RAC. On each booking and transaction, they are paid a hefty commission.

Check out the following table to see how much money you can make as an IRCTC agent:

In the event of a non-AC class, you would be paid Rs 20 as an IRCTC agent.

An IRCTC agent might receive Rs 40 per PNR in the case of the AC class.

In addition, an IRCTC agent receives 1% of the transaction amount for transactions worth more than Rs 2,000 and 0.75 per cent of the transaction amount for transactions worth less than Rs 2,000 as payment gateway costs.

In a month, an IRCTC representative can book as many tickets as they like. It's important to remember that every booking and transaction results in a commission for the agent.

You may earn up to Rs. 80,000 per month as an agent. In tough times, one may aim for a monthly salary of Rs. 40-50,000.

A licensed IRCTC agent can use the following services:

Bookings are unlimited.

All sorts of tickets can be purchased in bulk.

Within 15 minutes after the general public booking period opens, you can book a Tatkal ticket.

The cancelling process and policies are easy.

Rail, air, bus, hotels, vacations, forex, prepaid recharge, and other sorts of bookings are all permitted.

In addition, the agents will be given an online account via which they will be able to buy local and international airline tickets.

Along with an IRCTC agent licence, an authorised agent can get professional and friendly support from an IRCTC authorised online service provider.

Plans for a licenced travel agency include the following:

An agent would be charged Rs 3,999 for a one-year agency.

An agent would be charged Rs 6,999 for a two-year agency.

If an agent books a maximum of 100 tickets, a fee of Rs 10 per ticket will be levied.

For ordering a maximum of 101 to 300 tickets, a cost of Rs 8 per ticket would be levied.

If you book more than 300 tickets in a month, you will be charged Rs 5 for each ticket.

Check out the steps to becoming a licensed IRCTC agent:

Step 1: Complete the online registration form.

Step 2: Candidates must return scanned copies of their papers, as well as a signed application form and declaration form.

Step 3: Once your papers have been verified, IRCTC will instruct you to deposit Rs 1,180 for the establishment of an IRCTC ID.

Step 4: After the OTP and video verification, a Digital Certificate will be generated for you.

Step 5: After receiving your Digital Certificate, you must pay the IRCTC fee.

Step 6: IRCTC will mail you your credentials after the fee has been deposited.

Step 7: Congratulations! You are now an authorised agent, and you may buy tickets for your customers online.

PAN card, Aadhaar card, cellphone number, valid email ID, picture, proof of office address, proof of home address, declaration form, and registration form are all necessary documents.