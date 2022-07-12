IRCTC Cancels 197 Trains Today, Here Is The Full List Of Cancelled Trains

More than 190 trains have been cancelled today i.e., on July 12 due to maintenance and operational reasons. Few trains have also been cancelled due to heavy rain in some parts of the country. According to their latest notification on the IRCTC website, around 41 trains are partially cancelled as well.

The list of cancelled trains are those operating between Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Punjab, New Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir, West Bengal, Assam, Himachal Pradesh, etc.,

Here is the list of cancelled trains on July 12

01535 , 01536 , 01537 , 01538 , 01539 , 01540 , 01801 , 01802 , 03094 , 03343 , 03344 , 03592 , 04143 , 04144 , 05366 , 06977 , 06980 , 07055 , 07059 , 07077 , 07214 , 07300 , 07438 , 07594 , 07595 , 07793 , 07794 , 07906 , 07907 , 07971 , 07977 , 07978 , 08167 , 08168 , 08263 , 08264 , 08527 , 08528 , 08862 , 09484 , 10101 , 10102 , 11265 , 11266 , 11407 , 12103 , 12503 , 12536 , 12549 , 12597 , 12757 , 12758 , 12824 , 12873 , 13109 , 13131 , 14109 , 14110 , 15101 , 15205 , 15231 , 15232 , 15615 , 15616 , 15777 , 15778 , 17003 , 17004 , 17011 , 17012 , 17267 , 17481 , 18107 , 18108 , 18109 , 18110 , 18175 , 18176 , 18203 , 18235 , 18236 , 18248 , 18257 , 18258 , 18301 , 18302 , 18425 , 18426 , 20843 , 20846 , 22848 , 22866 , 31411 , 31414 , 31423 , 31432 , 31617 , 31622 , 31711 , 31712 , 36033 , 36034 , 37211 , 37216 , 37246 , 37247 , 37253 , 37256 , 37305 , 37306 , 37307 , 37308 , 37312 , 37319 , 37327 , 37330 , 37335 , 37338 , 37343 , 37348 , 37411 , 37412 , 37415 , 37416 , 37611 , 37614 , 37657 , 37658 , 37731 , 37732 , 37741 , 37746 , 37782 , 37783 , 37785 , 37786 , 47105 , 47109 , 47110 , 47111 , 47112 , 47114 , 47116 , 47118 , 47120 , 47129 , 47132 , 47133 , 47135 , 47136 , 47137 , 47138 , 47139 , 47140 , 47150 , 47176 , 47187 , 47189 , 47190 , 47191 , 47192 , 47195 , 47210

