IPS Subodh Kumar Jaiswal is New CBI Director

The CBI has finally revealed who will be the new director. A committee led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Justice of the Supreme Court NV Ramana, and the Leader of the Opposition Adhir have looked into many names for this. However, in the end, the committee chose Subhod Kumar Jaiswal as the new CBI director.

Subhod Kumar Jaiswal, a 1985 IPS graduate, will remain in the role for another two years. On September 22, 1962, Subhod Kumar was born. He was also the Maharashtra DGP and earlier he worked as Mumbai Police Commissioner.

Jaiswal has also worked for the National Intelligence Service (RAW) for nine years (Research and Analysis Wing). During his term, Subhod Kumar Jaiswal was the Additional Secretary of the Research and Analysis Wing for three years.