Interpol Meet: Pakistan’s FIA Chief Remains Silent Over Dawood Ibrahim’s Extradition

New Delhi : Chief of Pakistan's Federal Investigation Agency Mohsin Butt refused to answer when the media asked him if Islamabad will hand over underworld don Dawood Ibrahim and Lashkar-e-Taiba chief Hafiz Saeed to India.

The Director-General of Pakistan’s FIA is in New Delhi to attend the 90th General Assembly of Interpol. The Pakistani official avoided questions from media who were looking for a soundbite from him on the whereabouts of the most-wanted terrorists.

“"Ek sa sawaal hai... kya... chota sa sawaal... aap ek baar sun le... aapki marzi hogi dena ya na dena... kya yeh process extradition ka badega bharat ke saath... Dawood Ibrahim ko aap India ko sopenge... excellency... Dawood Ibrahim and Hafiz Saeed most wanted hai bharat me... kya aap India ko sopenge,” the media persons asked Mohsin Butt this question but he chose to remain silent on the issue.

