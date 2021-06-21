International Yoga Day 2021 Theme, Significance

The theme of the International Day of Yoga 2021, which will be observed today (June 21), is "Yoga for well-being".

Every year on June 21, the International Day of Yoga is commemorated with zeal. This year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the seventh such event at 6:30 a.m., marking the start of International Yoga Day 2021. This year's International Day of Yoga theme is 'Yoga for Wellness,' which is in line with current concerns. Because it is a global event, preparations for International Yoga Day usually begin three to four months in advance, culminating in a grand programme in which millions of people gather to commemorate the day's spiritual significance.

International Yoga Day: 2021 theme

The 2021 International Day of Yoga, to be observed today, i.e. Monday (June 21), carries the theme "Yoga for well-being", very relevant to our times in a society still recovering from the impact of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic.

The Covid-19 crisis was not only a physical one; it also had long-term effects on mental health, with many people suffering from psychological distress, depression, and anxiety as a result of the pandemic's imposed restrictions and losses. The United Nations explained on its website that yoga can help people deal with such crises because the message of the practice is to promote both physical and mental health.

According to a statement released by the United Nations earlier this week, "A growing trend of people around the world embracing Yoga to stay healthy and rejuvenated and to fight social isolation and depression has been witnessed during the pandemic. Yoga is also playing a significant role in the psycho-social care and rehabilitation of Covid-19 patients in quarantine and isolation. It is particularly helpful in allaying their fears and anxiety."

International Yoga Day 2021: History and significance

Prime Minister Narendra Modi first proposed an UN-mandated International Day of Yoga during his speech to the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in 2014. Prime Minister Modi described Yoga as an "invaluable gift of India's ancient tradition" and advocated for "harmony between man and nature" through it in his speech. This initiative received support from 177 countries, the highest number of co-sponsors ever for a UNGA Resolution of this kind.

Following Prime Minister Modi's proposal, the date of International Yoga Day was set for June 21st, as it coincides with the summer solstice, the longest day of the year in the northern hemisphere, which has special significance in many parts of the world.