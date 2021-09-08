International World Literacy Day Speech For Children

World Literacy Day 2021: Today is International Literacy Day across the world. Every year on September 8, World Literacy Day is marked to remind people that literacy is the most significant part of their life.

World Literacy Day 2021: Theme

The United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) has announced that it will celebrate September 8th as International Literacy Day.

The theme for this year is "Literacy for a Human-Centered Recovery: Narrowing the Digital Divide." This theme will look into the possibility of spreading technology-enabled literacy to all people.

International World Literacy Day Speech Topics

1) The Modern Rules Of International World Literacy Day 2021

2) Five Unknown Facts About International World Literacy Day 2021

3) Seven Things You Should Know About World Literacy Day 2021

4) 5 Common Myths About International World Literacy Day 2021

5) The Value of Literacy

6) Literacy through Drama

7) The impact of the Adult Literacy Programme in India

How to Write a Speech (For Children)

· Introduce yourself.

· Make a great opening statement.

· Structure your speech.

· Begin every paragraph with a topic sentence.

· Express your opinion.

· Use personal details and anecdotes.