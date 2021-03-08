March 8th is celebrated as International Women's Day. Send messages, images to your dear ones on the occasion of women's day. Instagram has launched a few stickers to support the women.

Instagram in a statement said that, "These stickers stand in solidarity with frontline workers who assumed so much responsibility through the pandemic, with mothers, those among the limb disability community, with elderly Asian women who faced racism, and all the communities of support that have sparked joy in the lives of women all over the world."

Just know how to send new stickers to your dear ones on Instagram.

Step 1: Open Instagram

Step 2: Add Story

Step 3: Click the Image or choose your favourite picture.

Step 4: After selecting image, click on sticker icon present on the top (Third one from the right)

Steo 4: You will get stickers. Select one and you can post it on your story or send it to your dear ones.

We wish a very 'Happy Women's Day' to all...