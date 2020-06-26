NEW DELHI: International passenger flights in the country will remain suspended till July 15, Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said on Friday. However, some international scheduled services on selected routes may be permitted on a case to case basis, it added.

Scheduled international passenger flights were suspended in India on March 23 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The competent authority has decided that scheduled international commercial passenger services to or from India shall remain suspended till 2359 hrs IST of July 15, 2020," said the DGCA circular.

"However, international scheduled flights may be allowed on selected routes by the competent authority on a case to case basis," said the circular.

Air India and other private domestic airlines have been operating unscheduled international repatriation flights under the Vande Bharat Mission, which was started on May 6 by the Central government.

Domestic passenger flights were resumed on May 25, after a gap of two months.

Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri had said that India would resume passenger flights in July if coronavirus behaves in a "predictable manner."

"I am often asked, when can you start international civil aviation? If you leave it to me, and if the ecosystem works, and if we have the predictability in terms of behaviour of the virus, I think in the coming month we should start taking the decision. But those decisions will not be taken by the Indian civil aviation ministry. Those decisions will be taken by the governments after looking at their domestic situation," Puri was quoted saying.