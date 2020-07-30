Friendship Day is celebrated across several countries wherein we spend the day with our BFFs who has been with us through thick and thin.

International Friendship Day was first proposed in Paraguay in 1958. However, some also believe that it must have from Hallmark cards, by Joyce Hall, in 1930. Finally, it was in 2011 the United Nations that declared July 30 as officially International Friendship Day. In 1998, Nane Annan, the wife of former UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan, declared Winnie the Pooh as the global Ambassador of Friendship at the UN.

In India, the special occassion is marked in the first Sunday of August month. Although in India Friendship Day will be celebrated in the coming Sunday, August 2, on Twitter #HappyFriendshipDay #FriendshipDay are top trends.

People choose to celebrate the occasion as per their own individual preferences. Some go out for dinner with besties, others send cards and yet others exchange flowers or gifts. Friendship Day is an occasion to show one's abiding loyalty to the bond of friendship. In recent years, Friendship Day has gathered momentum in India and become extremely popular thanks to smartphones and of course social media.

In college campuses, universities, start-ups, IT companies across Whatsapp groups and social media platforms, Friendship Day today transcends age groups when it comes to the expression of friendship and affection. Two tier and three tier towns and cities have also been seen this change and Friendship Day, much like Valentine's Day, has become a national phenomenon.

One has friends in real life and virtual life as well. Friends going back to school, college, workplaces and neighbourhoods, among others in real life and Whatsapp, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Snapchat, Tinder and other channels on the virtual plane.

However, this year with the COVID-19 pandemic in place, there are rules to be followed. But what's stopping us from calling our besties over video call. You might not be out partying and celebrating the day, but you can definitely have late night gossips with your friends over video or voice calls and also send them gifts through online websites.

Have a look at how people are celebrating it on social media: