The Supreme Court on Friday transferred the Gyanvapi mosque case from civil judge (senior division) to district judge in Varanasi. The apex court said given the complexities and sensitivity of the issue, the case has been given to a senior judicial officer.

A bench comprising Justices DY Chandrachud, Surya Kant and PS Narasimha clarified that it is not casting any aspersion on the civil judge (senior division) who was dealing with the civil suit.

“A slightly more seasoned and mature hand should hear this case. We’re not making any aspersion on the trial judge. But a more seasoned hand should deal with this case and it’ll benefit all parties,” the bench said.

Also Read: Vet Rape Murder Case: SC Sends Disha Encounter Probe Report to Telangana High Court

The apex court said its earlier interim order of May 17 for the protection of the Shivling area and permission for Muslims to offer ‘Namaz’ in the mosque shall continue. It said the interim order shall remain in operation till the maintainability of the suit is decided by the district judge. The bench also directed the district magistrate to separate ‘wuzu’ (ablution) arrangements for Muslims coming for offering Namaz in the mosque.

Stop Selective Leaks

The Supreme Court said the bench is on a joint mission to preserve a sense of unification in the country. The top court said once the commission report on the Gyanvapi mosque case is out, there cannot be selective leaks.

“We are here in a joint mission to preserve a sense of unification in the country. Once a commission report is there, there cannot be selective leaks. Do not leak things to the press. Only judge opens the report,” the bench stated.

