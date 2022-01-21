Intelligence Warns of Terror Attacks in India by Lashkar, Al Badr

NEW DELHI: Sources from the Intelligence agencies have warned that seven terrorists from Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Al Badr are planning to sneak into the Union Territory from two different areas through Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK).

The intel alerts have been shared with the J&K Police, Central security forces, and the Army who have been asked to intensify patrolling along the international border adjoining the Bhimber Gali.

“The alert is a matter of major concern for the security forces ahead of the Republic Day, and if they (militants) are trying to cross the international border amid the heavy snowfall, it indicates that they must be equipped with winter clothing and navigational devices,” an official in the security forces deployed in J&K said.

It is also alleged that Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) is providing logistic support to these terrorists. The intelligence intercepts have further revealed that Pakistan has activated new terror launch pads along the Line of Control (LoC) with increased efforts to aid infiltration bids into Jammu and Kashmir before the Republic Day on January 26.

Security forces are on high alert along the Pathankot-Jammu National Highway to keep a vigil on any suspected movement to foil the designs of terrorists ahead of Republic Day celebrations, officials said.

Border Security Force (BSF) troops have been deployed at the Himachal Pradesh-Punjab checkpoint as a beefed-up security measure on the highway,

Tight security arrangements have been put in place, the counter-insurgency and the counter-infiltration grids have been tightened in all areas,officials said.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police has cancelled the leave of its personnel, except for medical reasons, in view of Republic Day function. According to the order, "In view of Republic Day Parade arrangements, all kinds of leave to all ranks is henceforth stopped until further notice, unless in emergent medical conditions."

Restrictions have been imposed on charter flights, non-scheduled commercial flights operating from Delhi on January 24th, 26th and 29th.

In view of Republic Day, the historic Red Fort will remain closed for people for five days from January 22-26 due to security reasons, police said on Wednesday. The Delhi Police took to Twitter to inform the citizens."In view of Republic Day, the Red Fort shall remain closed for public and general visitors from January 22, 2022, to January 26, 2022, due to security reasons," it tweeted. ( Inputs from Agencies)

In view of Republic Day, the Red Fort shall remain closed for public and general visitors from January 22, 2022 to January 26, 2022, due to security reasons.#DelhiPolice#RepublicDay2022@CPDelhi @ASIGoI — Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) January 19, 2022

Also Read: January 16th To Be Celebrated As National Start Up Day: PM Modi