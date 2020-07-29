The central intelligence agencies have alerted the police about the Pakistani intelligence agency Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) possible attempts to carry out a terrorist attack on Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya on August 5th.

According to intelligence agency RAW, the ISI was training Lashkar and Jaish terrorists in Afghanistan to launch the attack. Reports say that the ISI had planned to send three to five groups of terrorists in Ayodhya for the attack.

Intelligence agencies also added that the attack may coincide with the anniversary of the cancelation of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir by the centre under Article 370 of the Constitution, which also takes place on 5 August.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to attend the Bhoomi Pujan on August 5 in Ayodhya. Some of the VIPs including BJP mentors LK Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi, Union Minister Uma Bharti and other leaders of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh are expected to attend the groundbreaking ceremony. The security system has been increased to keep an eye on the activities in Delhi, Ayodhya, and Kashmir.

The Indian intelligence agency has stated that Pakistan wants the militant group to launch attack separately so that it appears to be an internal attack within India.

In July 2005, the Pakistan based terrorists were gunned down when they tried to attack the makeshift temple at the disputed Ram Janmabhoomi and Babri Masjid site in Ayodhya. The terrorists posed as pilgrims and hired a jeep on the outskirts of Ayodhya, which exploded near the border of the disputed town.