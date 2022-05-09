Dhar: The wedding celebration at a village in Madhya Pradesh’s Dhar district turned into a battle zone as the members from both the families clashed over the choice of clothing of the groom for the big day. The tribal groom Sundarlal turned up for the wedding in a ‘sherwani’, instead of a traditional dhoti-kurta and it irked the bride’s family.

The incident was reported from Mangbaeda village on Saturday. The relatives of the bride didn’t appreciate the groom wearing a sherwani as he had apparently shunned the tribal traditions. They insisted that the groom wear traditional dhoti-kurta during the marriage rituals as per the tribal tradition.

The families from both sides traded blows as someone from the bride's family hurled a stone at one of the groom’s relatives. The violent clashes left four people injured. Later in the day, the families of the bride and groom resolved the issue amicably and completed the wedding rituals.

According to the Dhamnod police station in-charge Sushil Yaduvanshi, a case has been registered against both families. Members from both sides later lodged police complaints, based on which a case was registered against them under sections 294 (obscene act), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

