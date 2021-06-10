Insta Gif With Lord Shiva Holding A Glass Of Wine Draws Crticism

The popular and most liked social media platform Instagram seems to have landed in big trouble over a controversial sticker of Shiva that was added recently to the app. The sticker depicts Lord Shiva holding a glass of wine and a moble in another hand. The Instagram users who noticed this sticker shared it widely on social media. Netizens are trolling controversial shiva stickers of Instagram on Twitter and say that it has hurt the sentiments of the Hindu community.

Earlier, BJP leader, Manish Singh, lodged a complaint at the Parliament Street police station in New Delhi against the CEO of Instagram. "It was a deliberate attempt to hurt the sentiments of Hindus by portraying Lord Shiva in such a state. Strict action should be taken against Instagram as per the Indian Penal Code and also under the Information Technology Act," he stated.