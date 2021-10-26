Inside Indian Railways Buddhist Circuit Train, Check Price of Travel and 5 Star Facilities

Buddhist Circuit Train: Do you want to have a nice train journey on the Indian Railways? If so, book a trip on the Buddhist Circuit Train, which claims to be as good as a five-star hotel. The Ministry of Tourism and the Ministry of Railways have begun to promote tourism as the country's Covid-19 situation improves.

The Buddhist Circuit Train, according to DD News, is confirmation of this. The train was introduced as part of the Swadesh Darshan Scheme. It further stated that the train has captured the hearts of people who have boarded the train thus far. The Buddhist Circuit Train travels between Buddhist pilgrimage destinations.

Sarnath, Gaya, Kushinagar, and Rajgir are supposed to be visited throughout the journey. Lord Budha spent a significant amount of time in these locations. The Buddhist Circuit Train boasts luxurious and comfortable interiors, as well as a skilled crew. A special coach has been created for the train's dining section. Buddhist murals and artwork cover the walls.

Touchless taps, leather interiors, sofas, bio-vacuum toilets, and adjustable reading lamps are all available on the train. The Buddhist Circuit Train reflects Buddhist art and culture everywhere, from the train's interiors to the lighting and paint colours on the walls.

The train covers Delhi, Bodhgaya, Nalanda, Rajgir, Varanasi, Sarnath, Lumbini, Kushinagar, Sravasti, and Agra. The train will depart on the following dates: 15, 29 January 2022; 26 February 2022; 12 March 2022; 8, 29 October 2022; 12, 26 November 2022; 10, 24 December 2022, according to information on the IRCTC Buddhist Train's website. The AC 1st Class has a capacity of 96 passengers while the AC 2nd Class has a capacity of 60 passengers.

The complete tour will cost Rs 88,060 for AC 1st Class and Rs 72,030 for AC 2nd Class for 7 nights and 8 days. According to the IRCTC Buddhist Train's website, all of these fares are per person per journey and are based on twin sharing.