Inside Greta Thunberg's Controversial Toolkit To Disha Ravi: Check Table Of Contents

Earlier it was reported that the ‘toolkit’ document was shared by the Swedish climate activist and Nobel Peace Prize nominee, Greta Thunberg. She shared the document and stood in solidarity with the farmers protest. The toolkit case became a serious matter with at least 3 accused including Disha Ravi, arrested.

The title of the toolkit was "#ASKINDIAWHY Global Farmers Strike First Wave Will you be part of the largest protest in Human History?" and it shared methods through which one can participate in the farmers protest.

After a few hours of the document being shared by Thunberg, she deleted her post as people starting objecting to it. Later she shared an updated document on her social media handle and contents of the document were to help people show support.

The Delhi Police filed an FIR against all the people involved with the creation and editing of this toolkit. 21-year-old climate activist Disha Ravi was also arrested and put into police custody.

The Foreign Affairs Ministry also took an action regarding Greta. They posted a statement urging everyone not to believe in such information. They even wrote that people should not comment on matter that they do not have knowledge of, especially celebrities trying to sensationalize a hashtag without knowing the details. “The temptation of sensationalist social media hashtags and comments, especially when resorted to by celebrities and others, is neither accurate nor responsible."

Points from the Toolkit

1. Help organize and also participate in the protest. You can share solidarity messages through photos or videos and email it by 25th January.

2. Using the hashtag, #AskIndiaWhy and share the solidarity videos and messages on social media. Trend it on or before 26th January 2021

3. On February 4th and 5th, Twitter will be the focus. People willing to stand in solidarity will post their messages on this day.

4. Contact the local officials. It is important to put international strain on the Indian government.

5. Deny Ambani and Adani. These two Billionaires, Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani create wealth by working alongside the Modi Government and in-turn exploit the world’s people and culture.

What is a Toolkit?

It is a social media document that explains the issue. It also shares the plan of action and how one can address and help in the matter.