The dangerous coronavirus pandemic has changed the lifestyle of people. The virus that causes COVID-19 spreads easily through physical contact from person to person. So, it is very important to keep a safe space between people. Following 'Social Distancing' is one of the effective ways to control the spread of the virus.

People are coming up with creative ways to adjust to the new normal. Social gatherings like weddings, birthday parties, and other functions are taking place with few guests and are following strict precautions.

Now, a video of a bride's Haldi ceremony, celebrated in a different way is going viral. A Haldi ceremony is one of the pre-wedding ceremonies in India. In the video, a woman wearing a mask at the ceremony can be seen using a long stick roller to apply the turmeric on the bride. The video shows the bride and others laughing. The video was first shared by Brampton-based wedding photographers Cinematic Films on an Instagram story.

Harjinder Singh Kukreja took to his Twitter and shared the video with the caption, "Innovative Haldi ceremony with Social Distancing! This is a pre-wedding ceremony in India where Turmeric (Haldi), oil & water are applied to the bride & groom by married women on the morning of the wedding. The mixture is believed to bless the couple before the wedding." Here is the video.

Most of the netizens loved the idea and are appreciating the family of the bride as they are following all the safety measures. One of the users wrote, “First time I am seeing this turmeric paint." Another user commented as,“This way looks so much more fun!” The video was also widely shared across Twitter by many users with funny comments. Here are some of the Twitter reactions.

