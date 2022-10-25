Infosys Co-founder Narayana Murthy Is Proud Of His Son-in-law Rishi Sunak

Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy said that he is proud of his son-in-law Rishi Sunak. He reacted to Rishi Sunak’s appointment as Britain's Prime Minister and said, "Congratulations to Rishi. We are proud of him and wish him success. We are confident he will do his best for the people of the United Kingdom."

At the time of the announcement of Rishi Sunak's election as the next PM, Narayana Murthy was overseas but not in UK. Sudha Murty was in Bengaluru watching what's happening.

Rishi Sunak (42) married Akshata Murty, the daughter of Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy and Sudha Murty, at The Leela Palace in 2009. Rishi Sunak, an Oxford University and Stanford graduate.

Rishi Sunak will take charge as Britain's first India-origin prime minister, succeeding incumbent PM Liz Truss. She resigned after taking charge earlier in September. Outgoing PM Liz Truss will chair her final Cabinet meeting at 10 Downing Street on Tuesday morning. He will make his first prime ministerial address on the steps of 10 Downing Street on Tuesday.