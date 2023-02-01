BUDGET 2023 Reactions: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented Union Budget for 2023-24 in Parliament on Wednesday February 1. She said that the Indian economy is on the right track and is heading toward a bright future, despite challenging times. Sitharaman said the economic growth in the current year is estimated to be at 7 percent. Stating that this is the first budget in Amrit Kaal, the Finance Minister said, the vision for the Amrit Kaal includes a technology-driven and knowledge-based economy with strong public finances, and a robust financial sector.

Industry Leaders React to Nirmala Sitharaman's Budget 2023

ASSOCHAM President Sumant Sinha has also welcomed the Union budget. Sinha said, the announcement made in the budget will improve the ease of doing business and help MSME sector.

The Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) has welcomed the Union Budget as balanced and progressive one that gave primacy to inclusive growth.

Focusing on technology and a knowledge-driven economy for FY 23–24 was one of the Union Budget's significant pronouncements. According to the budget, Centres of Excellence for Artificial Intelligence will be established to offer cutting-edge applications and scalable solutions to health-related issues. The main goal of these centres is to further understand and raise public awareness of these new-age technologies. These centres are expected to produce solutions that bring high-quality healthcare facilities to both urban and rural populations. The National Data Governance Policy's announcement is the right move to improve data security and privacy in healthcare. Last but not least, the emphasis on promoting pharmaceutical research and innovation by raising capital spending will boost private businesses and contribute to the creation of long-term treatments for serious diseases. - Apurva Sule, Chief Business Officer, Heaps Health

" The Union Budget 2023-2024 announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is progressive, prudent and growth-led, with an eye to provide impetus on the savings of the public. It is a 'green budget' for the automotive and mobility sectors. The sustainability measures taken through announcements on green hydrogen and other energy sectors will help in furthering the government’s target of carbon neutrality by 2070. The increased Capex outlay on energy transition is likely to spur investments and skill development in a green economy. The viability gap funding for battery energy storage systems is also likely to create critical infrastructure, while custom duty reduction on capital goods for Lithium batteries manufacturing will facilitate faster adoption of EVs. Increase in spending on infrastructure, setting up of 50 new airports and heliports, creation of 100 transport infrastructure projects are welcome moves, in addition to the central support for replacing old vehicles. All of these should drive consumption and overall demand of vehicles." - Banwari Lal Sharma, CEO, Consumer Business, CarTrade Tech Ltd.

The announcement to end the oppressing and inhumane practice of manual scavenging with 100% mechanical desludging of septic tanks and sewers in cities from manhole to machine-hole mode is a welcome one, as is the renewed impetus for development of particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs). Allocation of Rs 15000 crore for developing basic facilities like safe housing, clean drinking water, improved access to education and health of PVTGs communities is a welcome step to address the needs and futures of PVTGs. The initiative of green growth and transition to net-zero carbon and several focused proposals under that are welcome steps. Among others these include national green hydrogen mission, capital investments towards net-zero, PM-PRANAM incentives for mother earth, MISHTI – the Mangrove Initiative and Amrit Dharovar. The State of Climate in Asia 2021 by the World Meteorological Organization and the UN Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP). Moreover, a World Bank report suggests that by 2030, India may account for 34 million of the projected 80 million global job losses from heat stress associated with productivity decline. In such a situation, budgetary allocation for a national loss and damage financing facility would have been a game changer. Similarly, the initiative to promote millets in the food security programme is a welcome first step which could have gained huge momentum through the additional valuation of such crops in the public procurement system.While the budget has given a big relief to the middle classes, India’s majoritarian working classes need more focus. We may have come out of COVID but precarity of employment continues. PLFS and other data indicate high levels of employment, particularly among youth, continued precarity and constrained household consumptions. In view of this, informal workers of India expected that MGNREGA allocations would at least, if not more, see an allocation of the 2 lakh crores. Instead the allocation has been reduced even further to 60,00 crores, which will reduce employment days available, let alone solve the question of payment of pending wages. India must close the global gap in terms of its social protection expenditure as a percentage of its GDP. India spent only 1.4 per cent of its GDP vis-a-vis the global figure of 13 per cent in 2020. Only 24.4% of India’s population is covered by at least one social security scheme (excluding healthcare) and 55% are covered under universal health coverage.The investment in agri-tech infrastructure and digitization of PACS are welcome steps and make this budget innovative and creative. However, agriculture is still the largest employer at 46.5% of the workforce and has increased marginally from 2019-20 to 2020-21. -Sandeep Chachra, Executive Director, Action Aid Association

"The budget could have done so much more for the social sector. A major lacuna is that the budget does not have any new major schemes for women, though it does attempt to enable existing women’s SHGs to reach their full potential. Given the significant gender gap in India on all developmental indicators and coming from a woman Finance Minister, one expected women’s issues to receive greater attention in the Union Budget. This budget, like previous ones, fails to address the digital divide and also falls short of the target of spending 6% of the GDP on education, which the National Education Policy 2020 has envisaged. The silver lining is the health sector has received adequate focus. Also, education and health of tribals, who are marginalized and constitute about 8% of India’s population, has received attention in this budget. Amongst tribals, the most vulnerable have been focused upon. This is important to safeguard our socio-cultural diversity." -Pranay Aggarwal, Sociology faculty, IAS Gurukul

The government in its last Union budget had placed a lot of significance to health and well-being and that focus has reflected in this year's Union Budget as well. The establishment of 100 new labs for developing apps using 5G services to realise new range of opportunities in healthcare is a much-needed move by the government. Also, the setting up of 3 centres of excellence for artificial intelligence to enable 'Make AI for India' and 'Make AI work for India' will certainly boost India's digital prowess. Another much anticipated move by the government is the plan to establish one hundred and fifty-seven new nursing colleges in co-location with the existing 157 medical colleges established since 2014. This will certainly help the healthcare industry to bridge the gap in care due to shortage of medical personnel. Also, the FM minister announced that dedicated multidisciplinary courses for medical devices will be supported in existing institutions to ensure the availability of skilled manpower for futuristic medical technologies, high-end manufacturing and research. All these essential moves by the government towards health infrastructure and focus on a holistic approach to health is seen as a testimony of India's commitment to building stronger health systems in the country.-Vikram Thaploo, CEO of Apollo Telehealth

MSME sector receives a big boost. by Mr. KV Srinivasan , Executive Director and CEO of Profectus Capital.

"The budget has provided a significant boost to the MSME sector. Measures such as significant enhancement of credit guarantee scheme with the potential to give Rs 2 trillion additional loans, discouraging delayed payment to MSME vendors, and proposal to enhance the supply of skilled workforce to MSME would improve the competitive position of MSMEs significantly. Increased limit on presumptive tax to Rs 3 cr turnover subject to a maximum of 5% cash receipts would provide huge tax relief while enhancing transparency by reducing unreported cash income. The overall message is, 'Be transparent and gain a tax advantage'."

"The proposal to simplify the KYC process and make it risk-based would hugely aid the financial sector and reduce common citizens' difficulties."

post budget fiscal math comment by Srinivas Rao Ravuri, Chief Investment Officer (CIO), PGIM India Mutual Fund.

Srinivas Rao Ravuri, Chief Investment Officer (CIO), PGIM India Mutual Fund- The Union Budget for FY24 is a well balanced budget targeting fiscal prudence, investment push as well as some populist moves in equal measures. Fiscal math appears to reliable as before. Government seems to be targeting inclusive growth with a focus on lower and middle class, spurring domestic manufacturing and infrastructure development. We reckon this is a growth oriented budget hinging on pragmatism."

Budget reaction by Mahendra Jajoo, CIO fixed income, Mirae Asset Investment Managers

This budget focuses on long term vision, structural reforms and infrastructure and social development. Highest ever capital expenditure of 10tn, on a already high base of last year, is a very encouraging signal for continued positive momentum in Indian economy. Theme of inclusive development and empowerment of women and weaker sections of society would also further strengthen ongoing trend of widening participation by all sections in countries growing prosperity. On Fiscal front, net borrowings projected at INR 11.8tn works to 5.9% of GDP which is a huge improvement on 6.4% last fiscal. Further, finance minister reiterated the commitment to bring the deficit below 4.5% by FY 2025-26. With nominal GDP growth projected at 10.3% and inflation expected to continue easing in coming months, interested rates are expected to stabilize around current levels. A strong budget will also comfort the MPC on supply side management of inflation, growth momentum and fiscal stability which may in turn provide some elbow room for accommodative stance at the margin.

We expect MPC to shift to a pause mood along side other major global central banks by Q2CY23 even as there may still be some rate hike left. Long term rates may already have peaked in current cycle and may stabilize around current range for the time being. Encouraged by in-line borrowing schedule for FY 23-24 and the analysis that nearly 65% of the fiscal deficit is for capital expenditure, bond yields eased by 5-8 bps during the day. Benchmark 10Y govt bond yield was last trading at 7.29%, down 5 bps for the day.

" To help India move up the value chain in the Life Sciences sector, the government intent to invest in setting up centres of excellence to promote research and development in pharma is an excellent move . 157 new Nursing colleges, sickle cell anemia reduction program, pharma research, and PPP for medical research is much needed . Facilities in select ICMR labs to be made available for research is a good move"- Krishna Prasad Vunnam- Founder and MD Ankura Hospital for women and Children

Being the last full budget before the Lok Sabha elections in 2024, a lot of pressure on fiscal resources will have to be balanced with maintaining a feel-good factor among the people. The worst affected group by the recession in the West would be women and the youth with diminishing job opportunities and exports. It will be a challenge to orchestrate and promote opportunities for the youth, women, artisans, the working middle class, the rural and the unorganized sectors. All in all, an enormous responsibility lies on the government's shoulders to make the economy robust." - Aashisha Chakraborty, bestselling author, columnist, poet

It is encouraging and timely that the Government of India has included sustainable cities of tomorrow and developing key infrastructure in Tier 2 & Tier 3 cities as an important part in the 2023-24 Union Budget. In the backdrop of India's presidency of the G-20 summit this year, and our crucial role in negotiations around climate change and adaptation funding for developing economies at COP 27 last year, we see incredible opportunities for inclusive and integrated approach to building climate resilient and sustainable green cities." -Sandhya Naidu Janardhan, Founder & MD of Community Design Agency

Abhishek Jain, Fellow & Director- Powering Livelihoods, CEEW "Over the years, we have seen hundreds of agri-focused start-ups bridging the information gap for the farmers but limited innovation on hardcore technologies. I hope that the newly announced Agriculture Accelerator Fund brings an explicit focus on hardware technological innovations to address challenges like pest and weed management, affordable storage, and post-harvest solutions, as well as innovations for the livestock and allied sectors."

“The Union Budget FY23-24 is an extremely progressive and inclusive one with a huge focus on infrastructure and capex growth while maintaining the fiscal consolidation path. With fiscal deficit being reduced to 5.9% whilst providing an extremely bullish capex investment of Rs. 10 lac crs (highest ever); will in effect convert revenue expenditure to capital expenditure which has a higher multiplier effect. It will also mean net borrowing by the Govt being lower than anticipated at Rs. 11.8 lac crs and that augurs well for the bond market and the corporate sector as a whole. Moreover with tax relief at an individual level would mean an additional Rs. 35,000 crs available for consumption. Fuelled by ease of doing business related policies and regulations, this will bolster growth especially in the highly regulated financial services space. For a category like general insurance, these macro economic indicators would provide the much-needed thrust for bridging the penetration gap in the country.

There are some pertinent developments that will enable growth for the industry in the longer horizon. The focus on tourism will pave the way for not just generating employment and investments but also travel insurance in the long term. We have always been zealot about capacity and capability building in health arena and Govt setting up nursing colleges is a positive development. Infact I believe the CoE on AI being set up could be a game changer with access to right talent pool in India. On the auto front, the old vehicle and ambulance scrapping policy is a step in the right direction. Overall, the budget this year has been growth oriented while also being fiscally responsible which is laudable.”ICICI Lombard MD and CEO (Mr. Bhargav Dasgupta)

The Union Budget of 2023 announced major initiatives for the health sector, which is a positive step toward ensuring that the people of India have access to high-quality healthcare. However, we believe there are some areas where assistance could be more effective.

We applaud the announcement of new nursing colleges in major Indian cities. This will contribute to better infrastructure and facilities for students pursuing nursing degrees. We also applaud the announcement of 157 new medical colleges since 2014, which will help improve the availability of trained doctors in rural areas where there is currently no medical school or hospital nearby, allowing them to access better health care.

We also welcome efforts to eliminate sickle cell anemia by 2047 because this disease disproportionately affects children living in rural communities with limited access to education or healthcare services, preventing complications later in life.

In existing institutions, dedicated multidisciplinary centers for medical devices will be supported in order to develop futuristic medical technologies, innovation, and research.

We applaud these initiatives and look forward to working with our Kamineni Hospitals partners and other stakeholders to provide quality healthcare to our patients. - Dr Gayatri Kamineni, COO, Kamineni Hospitals

Mr Satyamohan Yanambaka, CEO, Writer Information Management Services for the tech sector.

A Digital ready budget for a new Digital India

“The Union Budget is forward-looking, echoes India’s Digital India vision, and provides impetus to the journey to India@100 for a more resilient and digital-ready country. Technology has found its way in multiple sectors, and the government’s push for ‘Make AI in India’ and ‘Make AI work for India’ will augur well for Industry 4.0. The centres of excellence will help to build a robust research ecosystem and create scalable solutions.”

“The tech sector will require a digital-ready workforce, and this move, along with the decision to set up 30 Skill India International centres to teach coding, AI, IoT, robotics, 3D printing, and drones, will enable nurturing of a large talent pool that can drive the Digital India mission. We are pleased that the government has recognized technology and integrated it into the vision for Amrit Kaal.”

“We applaud the government's stance around data accessibility and management. Starting off with the redrafted version of the Data Protection Bill last year which aims to safeguard personal data and prevent data breaches to now the National Data Governance Policy which will catalyse an era of Digital Government. With an aim for increased citizen awareness and engagement with open data, it will pave the way for better decision making without compromising on while adhering to data protection standards and privacy.”

“The outlay of INR 7,000 crore for e-courts that automatically generate records during hearings will enable the speedy delivery of justice. Initiatives like enabling more fintech through expanding the scope of documents available in digilockers and setting up 100 labs to develop apps using 5G services in the budget only magnify the Digital India vision. We were hopeful that the government would introduce capital incentives for private players propelling the digital India mission and provisions for bringing local data centres under the Vocal for Local policy. Nevertheless, we look forward to contributing towards building a nation that competes globally.”

Mr. Krishna Bodanapu, MD & CEO, Cyient

Commenting on the Budget 2023 announcement today, Mr. Krishna Bodanapu, MD & CEO, Cyient, says, “It is a good budget that balances the three pillars of the Indian economy – agriculture, manufacturing, and services. It is very promising to see long-term investments with a significant increase in capital expenditure and the focus on accelerating technology with initiatives in 5G labs, agricultural tech, and AI”.

“The government is taking technology adoption and usage very seriously and looking at ways technology can benefit everyone. Hence spending and focusing on technology-related initiatives, including training and skill development for the future, is a good way forward. The technology solutions industry will greatly benefit from the immediate spending and the vibrant ecosystem it will create”, says Mr. Krishna Bodanapu.

“I am glad the government is taking the continued initiative to address climate change and its related challenges. The use of alternative fertilisers, green credit, and incentives will go a long way in ensuring we, as a country, do our part toward meeting our climate commitments,” added Mr. Bodanapu.

Mr. Ameen Khwaja, Founder & CEO, pTron

he Union Budget 2023 is a progressive & far-sighted one that lays significant emphasis on supporting the growth of start-ups & proposes several measures aimed at fostering a favourable environment for startups to thrive & succeed. While there is no big-ticket announcement for the FMCE sector as a whole, there are still a few indirect positive impacts on the industry. As per the Economic survey of 2023, India is now the 2nd largest Mobile manufacturer in the World & also saw a 200% increase in rural internet subscriptions as against 158% in urban areas between 2015 & 2021. As announced in the Budget 2023, the GOI’s(Government of India) invested approach of “Reaching the last Mile” to make the remotest area connected and robust plan to leverage 5G services applications for a digitally strong tomorrow, shall further boost the internet penetration in the rural areas. This shall surely bring a new age of opportunity to the FMCE sector with promising growth due to an increase in demand for FMCE products.” - Mr. Ameen Khwaja, Founder & CEO, pTron

Mr Nitin Raj, CEO and Co Founder, Riverum- Travel tech Company- Startup

This is a significant increase and will definitely send some shock waves but the tour and travel industry that has already learnt and experienced so much during the 2 years long hefty covid outbreak and hopefully it will surely find a work around for this as well. However this tax collection at source is for the tour packages above Rs 50 lakhs. If we look at it from another point of view then in a way it is good and promotes domestic tourism and there is a lot more demand for domestic packages than international ones. There is also a possibility that high cost tour packages can now be split into multiple travel plans by tour operators and travel agents. Furthermore the devil is in detail for both sides in this case. Will it have an impact on the demand in travellers for high cost travel packages is yet to be determined.

Achal Kothari, Co-founder & VP - Business, ByteBeam- AI & Iot device management Company- Startup

The 2023 Budget lays out a clear vision for India’s future with a focus on physical infrastructure, such as roads and rails, and investment in new technologies like AI to spur economic growth. The move to exempt raw materials for Li-ion battery manufacturing and emphasis on reducing carbon emissions is a strong signal that the government is committed to promoting sustainable technologies like electric vehicles. This budget is poised to drive the accelerated adoption of EVs and related technologies like chips, connectivity modules, and TCUs.

Pushkar Singh, Partner at Tremis Capital - An early-stage investment firm that invests in highly curated startups

The Union Budget 2023 paves the way for a brighter future and gives a significant boost to the fintech sector by simplifying the KYC and identity verification process. A one-stop solution for identity and address reconciliation using an expanded DigiLocker and the use of PAN as a business identifier for digital systems will significantly reduce compliance for fintech companies. Simplifying KYC norms on a risk-based principle will enable greater ease of transactions and reduce dropout rates. Players will have access to anonymized data, allowing them to provide more innovative and customised financial services to customers, driving financial inclusion and promoting economic growth. The government's commitment to creating a supportive environment for fintech companies recognizes their critical role in driving India's economy. This budget is quite favourable for the fintech ecosystem in India.

Gaurav Kapoor, Chief Finance Officer, Baazi Games- An online gaming Platform

We welcome the Amrit Kaal Union Budget 2023 with an optimistic perspective. The new income tax regime will result in stimulating local demand and consumption in the economy. The rise of India’s position from an importer to an exporter of mobile phones in India augurs well for the online gaming sector. Moreover, the announcement of setting up 100 labs for developing 5G services apps for smart classrooms, healthcare, and others will open up a new range of opportunities and potential employment. Simplifying the KYC system process will further help in realising ‘Digital India’ and will enable a seamless experience for consumers. Lastly, the ‘Make in India’ vision will further get a boost with a focus on “Make AI in India and Make AI work for India”, online gaming companies can develop new AI-based advancements that can provide a first-of-its-kind experience to users.

Hiranmay Mallick, CEO & Co-Founder at Tummoc – A public transit app

Glad to see the priority given to 'Green Growth' in this year's budget. Sustainability and steps towards net zero carbon emissions are the need of the hour. With the global climate crisis, it's time for us all as individuals, entrepreneurs, and changemakers to start playing our roles. The green credit programme planned as a part of this initiative is one that will encourage and incentivize sustainable choices in an otherwise majorly non-sustainable corporate world. Mass transition to public transport as a primary mode of commute will indeed play its role towards reducing carbon emissions.

Monalisha Thakur, Co-founder & CMO at Tummoc - A public transit app

The Mahila Samman Bachat Patra scheme is a great initiative for blue-collared women employees as it allows them to save more not only for themselves but for their families. The scheme can also be used to allow parents to save more for girl children thus taking a step towards securing their futures. A rate of interest of 7.5% allows them to beat inflation, thus giving them a better chance during tough economic conditions. There are also a number of other initiatives announced in the budget that are a step in the right direction. Especially the priority given to 'Green Growth' which will only lead to a cleaner, greener tomorrow for society as a whole.

Dr. Santanu Paul, CEO and MD, TalentSprint:

“We welcome the Government of India’s proposal to set up three "Centers of Excellence for Artificial Intelligence" in top educational institutions in collaboration with leading industries with the goal of researching and developing practical AI applications. AI is a horizontal technology, which means there are applications across industries in every sector. While we would like to see the impact in agriculture, health, and sustainable cities, financial inclusion will need to be addressed too. Inclusive banking and citizen-scale financial services is where AI must also make an impact.

The $5 trillion economy that the government is pegging for will require AI to play a transformational role. I would say that besides the industries already mentioned by the Honourable Finance Minister, sectors that need to be considered for a sustainable future are automotive, aviation, education, housing, logistics and transportation. In all industries that are deeply intertwined with our modern experience, where we are actively involved as producers or consumers or beneficiaries, there will be immense impact. Simultaneously, focus needs to be on scaling up talent required to spearhead this evolved ecosystem, and to serve as the workforce of the future.

Gautam Chopra, Co-Founder, and CEO, BeatO said, “Even though the Budget this year focuses on strengthening the healthcare infrastructure, it is prudent to point out that the growing demands on our healthcare system cannot be met only by increasing the physical infrastructure. The setting up of 157 new nursing colleges is a huge step towards meeting the ever growing demand for providing care through paramedical staff. However, for care to reach those who really need it, it is imperative that they can leverage simple and affordable digital technology, which will help them reach the masses and serve them more efficiently. Integrating this initiative with the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission will be key to delivering services to the last mile.

Indian pharmaceuticals are known across the world for giving us cost-effective drugs, but we still lack innovation in new drugs, molecules, and therapies. Opening up of Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) laboratories for research by public and private medical college faculty members and private sector research and development teams to encourage collaborative work will produce great results in providing a sustainable ecosystem for research and development.

The dedicated multidisciplinary courses for medical devices, fueled by skilled and technically equipped manpower, will make India the hub for creating new-age affordable medical devices like wearables and drive the trust in digital health.

More support and allocation of resources for health-tech start-ups to become effective would have been appreciated, as well as integration of digital solutions by such startups within the public health system would help them take their products and services further and reduce the burden on the system. In last year’s Budget, the government proposed providing up to Rs 2,000 crore as venture capital to create an ecosystem for health-tech start-ups to help them access capital and develop innovative products and services but we haven’t seen concrete steps followed in the deployment.”

