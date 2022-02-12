Industrialist Rahul Bajaj No More

Rahul Bajaj, the founder of Bajaj Auto, died today in Pune at the age of 83. The industrialist died in the presence of his closest family members, according to a statement from the Bajaj Group. In April of last year, Rahul Bajaj resigned as Chairman of Bajaj Auto. He was, however, named Chairman Emeritus of the company for a five-year term.

“Industrialist Rahul Bajaj, Former Chairman Of Bajaj Group, Dies At 83 - I am devastated - he was a dear dear friend and will miss him dearly. The country has lost a great son & nation builder. Om Shanthi,” tweeted Biocon chief Kiran Mazumdar Shaw.

On the other hand, Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi posted saying that, “2/2 Never at loss 4words, #RahulBajaj was blunt 2a fault. Few months ago, told him that his genes HD Travelled to his son whose interview on Covid had been crisp, candid & much admired. He was clearly proud & happy as a father. Spoke truth 2power. Created the powerhouse #CII is.”

Condolences are pouring in for the Veteran. Twitter and other social media platforms are filled with messages for Bajaj and his family.

In 2001, Bajaj was honored with the Padma Bhushan award which is the third-highest civilian award of India. The tagline "Hamara Bajaj” is an iconic one that everyone remembers.