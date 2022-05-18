Indrani Mukerjea Gets Bail In Sheena Bora Murder Case

The Supreme Court on Wednesday granted bail to Indrani Mukerjea, accused of killing her daughter Sheena Bora. The court said, "We are granting bail to Indrani Mukerjea. 6.5 years is too long a time." The Court also noted that the other accused in the case, Peter Mukherjea is already on bail since February 2020.

Indrani Mukerjea was arrested in connection with the kidnapping and murder of her daughter Sheena Bora in 2015. Indrani's driver Shyamvar Pinturam Rai who was arrested in connection with another case confessed to having murdered Sheena Bora along with Indrani Mukerjea and Indrani's second husband Sanjeev Khanna. Sheena Bora was the daughter of Indrani from her first marriage with Siddhartha Das.

