MUMBAI: Indrani Mukerjea who was accused of the murder of her daughter Sheena Bora and 38inmates have tested positive for Covid-19 at Byculla jail in Mumbai. This was confirmed by the jail authorities on Wednesday and they were shifted to the isolation centre at Patankar School in Byculla in Central Mumbai, as a precautionary measure.

It may be recollected that in 2012, Indrani along with her husband Peter Mukerjea and had allegedly murdered her daughter Sheena Bora. The alleged crime was uncovered three years later in 2015 because her driver disclosed the fact. Peter is out on bail and Indrani had applied for bail in February citing an irreversible neurological complication that could lead to a major brain stroke. Maharashtra reported 58,924 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours yesterday, according to the state health ministry. As many as 52,412 people recovered in the said period and 351 died.

