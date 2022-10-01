Indore Wins Cleanest City Tag For 6th Time in a Row

For the sixth consecutive year, Indore in Madhya Pradesh has been ranked as the cleanest city in India in a government survey. As a part of the Swachh Survekshan survey, Surat in Gujarat has been adjudged as the second cleanest city. Meanwhile, Delhi is at the ninth spot in the survey. Noida in Uttar Pradesh is eleventh in the list.

Navi Mumbai in Maharashtra is at the third spot. The survey is being conducted since 2016 and the focus this year was on 'People First'.

“Swachhata Survekshan today is the largest sanitation survey in the world. In 2016, it was started as a pilot project in 73 cities, and now in 2022 more than 4,355 cities have taken part in it,” union minister Hardeep Singh Puri said at Swachh Survekshan Awards 2022. President Droupadi Murmu presented the awards.

Also Read: Chorus Grows for Regulating OTT Platforms Over Tobacco Imagery in Web-based Streaming Shows