Indispensable to educate masses about Ayurveda, says Ayush Ministry

Bangalore: Acknowledging the efforts of Sadguru Sri Madhusudan Sai in encapsulating and expanding the knowledge of Ayurveda globally, Dr Manoj Nesari, Advisor, Ministry of Ayush, Government of India, at a Global Conference on Vedic Ideas for a Better Society organised by Sri Sathya Sai University for Human Excellence stated that it is indispensable to educate the masses about Ayurveda. The two-day conference aimed to assemble a panel of experts and academicians in the field of vedic sciences and research to discover those vedic thoughts that have gone unnoticed, and relating them to the contemporary needs of the society.

Delving into the transcendental secrets of the Universe and uncovering the profound truths underlying all that exists, the vedas are a treasure house of knowledge and wisdom, covering a vast array of subjects ranging from art and architecture to science, medicine, healthcare, and spirituality. Exploring the realms of vedic thought offers an insight into living a holistic lifestyle that takes care of our inner and outer sanctuaries of existence. Vedas are beneficial to the society in more than one way; be it their intonations, the words, the sound, the meaning, and its effect—it comes as a package of three aspects – the head of Shankara, the heart of Buddha, and the hands of Janaka. In other words, it is a compendium of wisdom and a treasure trove of compassion that translates into the magnanimity of service to all without any discrimination.

“āyurveda is the knowledge of life, and hence is more than just a science. Like the vedas, āyurveda is also apaurūṣēya. Infact āyurveda teaches that wellness is beyond health, and this wellness manifests in a happy being, who is practising truth, charity, equanimity, and forgiveness. In order to promote this kind of health and wellness, educating the masses about āyurveda is indispensable. While the Government is working towards the upkeep of good health for all, individual participation, and support of organisations like these are paramount. I appreciate Sri Sathya Sai University for Human Excellence for conducting this conference on vedic ideas to build a better society”, Dr Manoj Nesari, Advisor, Ministry of Ayush, Government of India said in a statement.

The objective of this conference was to understand and consolidate vedic ideas on physical, mental, emotional, spiritual health and well-being, to learn about āyurvedic healthcare practices for a healthier society and to gain insight into the vedic perspective of education, its principles, purpose and schooling system.

“To me, there is no other way to redeem the world, other than making vedic knowledge reach every person on earth…In order to spread goodness in the world, the knowledge of the vedas, which is nothing but the knowledge of our own higher Self has to reach every human being. As Indians, we are blessed to have with us this vedic knowledge that has come from saints and sages of yore, who have themselves experienced this knowledge. To practise the knowledge of the vedas in our day-to-day life is definitely the only way to solve all the problems of the world”, the Founder of the Varsity, Sadguru Sri Madhusudan Sai, said in a statement.

It is the need of the hour to not merely learn the truths of the vedas but to understand and interpret them correctly, apply them in our daily lives and thus make vedic knowledge relevant to modern society.