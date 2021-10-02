Indira Ekadashi 2021: Date, Tithi, Timings And Significance

Indira Ekadashi 2021: Indira Ekadashi is the Ashwin Ekadashi, Krishna Paksha (waning or gloomy phase of the Lunar cycle). It's also significant since it occurs during the Pitru Paksha (a fortnight dedicated to the deceased ancestors). Read on to know about the Indira Ekadashi date, tithi, timings, and importance for the year 2021.

Ekadashi is the eleventh day of the Lunar fortnight. Each month contains two Ekadashis, one during the waning phase of the Moon (Krishna Paksha) and the other during the waxing phase of the Moon (Krishna Paksha) (Shukla Paksha). The Ashwin's Ekadashi, Krishna Paksha, is known as Indira Ekadashi.

It is significant because it occurs during Pitru Paksha, a time dedicated to family members whose earthly journey has come to an end. And by following this vrat, one might assist the souls who have passed away in achieving Moksha. As a result, keep reading to learn about the Indira Ekadashi 2021 date, tithi, and other facts.

Indira Ekadashi 2021 Date

This year, Indira Ekadashi vrat will be observed on October 2.

Indira Ekadashi 2021 Tithi

The Ekadashi Tithi begins at 11:03 PM on October 1 and ends at 11:10 PM on October 2.

Indira Ekadashi Significance

Devotees observe Indira Ekadashi Vrat to free their ancestors from the cycle of birth, life, and death. The fasting on Ekadashi is intended to assist the Pitrus (dead family members) in achieving Moksha (liberation). It is also known as Ekadashi Shradh since it falls during the Pitru Paksha era.

People execute Shradh and Tarpan rituals to satisfy those who have passed away on this day, as well as the Pind Daan and food offerings to crows, cows, the destitute, and the needy. The goal is to get the blessings of the deceased elders and to ask forgiveness for causing them any suffering (either by deeds or words).

Furthermore, keeping the Ekadashi fast aids Pitrus in purging themselves of whatever sins they may have committed throughout their lifetime. The Pitrus (the dead) are said to visit the world during Pitru Paksha from the Pitru Loka, a region halfway between our globe and heaven. As a result, their family performs the Shradh/Tarpan rites and offers them cooked rice balls with black sesame seeds and water as a meal.