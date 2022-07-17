IndiGo Sharjah-Hyderabad Flight Makes Emergency Landing In Karachi After Technical Defect

An IndiGo flight from Sharjah to Hyderabad was diverted to Pakistan's Karachi today after the pilot reported a technical glitch in the aircraft. The plane landed in Karachi and all the passengers are safe. This is the 2nd Indian airline to make a landing in Karachi in 2 weeks.

"IndiGo flight 6E-1406, operating from Sharjah to Hyderabad was diverted to Karachi. The pilot observed a technical defect. Necessary procedures were followed and as a precaution, the aircraft was diverted to Karachi. An additional flight is being sent to Karachi to fly the passengers to Hyderabad," the airline said in a release.

On July 5, SpiceJet aircraft from Delhi-Dubai was diverted to Karachi as the fuel indicator started malfunctioning. The aircraft was diverted to Karachi airport and after the Pakistani Civil Aviation Authorities permitted the Indian plane to land at the Jinnah International Airport on humanitarian grounds.

A couple of days ago, an IndiGo Delhi-Vadodara flight was diverted to Jaipur as vibrations were observed in the engines of the aircraft for a second, said the officials of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).